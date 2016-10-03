Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

You don’t expect to hear one of Canada’s top economists evangelizing about artificial intelligence. Household debt or inflation, maybe—but AI? A lot has changed for Tiff Macklem since 2013, when he was senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and Mark Carney’s heir apparent. When Stephen Poloz got the governor’s job instead, Macklem jumped to the Rotman School of Management. As Rotman’s dean, he swapped concerns about monetary policy for real-life business issues—he has no interest in parsing Poloz’s moves. Instead, Macklem talks about quantum computing, conquering Moore’s Law and how Justin Trudeau is helping Canada create the next Google.

