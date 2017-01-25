When Michael Litt and Devon Galloway launched Vidyard, they knew the market in which they wanted to compete—but, as often happens with start-ups, they didn’t yet know the best way to do it. Back in 2009, Litt was interning at Cypress Semiconductor in California while pursuing an engineering degree at the University of Waterloo. It was his job to find production studios that could create customer-service videos for Cypress’s website, but he found that the studios charged exorbitant prices for low-quality product. Litt’s idea was simple: make better and cheaper videos for corporate clients.Report Typo/Error
