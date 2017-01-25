Ruchir Sharma is a bona fide Wall Street celebrity. Part of his allure comes from the fact that, at 42, he manages more than $20-billion worth of assets in emerging markets for Morgan Stanley. But what truly makes Sharma a darling of the financial media is his contrarian ideas, which have, so far, largely been borne out. His prescient 2012 bestseller, Breakout Nations, challenged expectations of long-term breakneck growth in emerging markets. Now, with much of the developing world in the doldrums, his second book, The Rise and Fall of Nations, cautions both poor and rich countries against trying to replicate their pre-crisis growth rates, which Sharma calls a historical aberration.Report Typo/Error
