Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mark Dipko, director of corporate planning and strategy for Hyundai Motor America, introduces a partnership with Amazon Alexa for the 2017 Hyundai Motor Co. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Mark Dipko, director of corporate planning and strategy for Hyundai Motor America, introduces a partnership with Amazon Alexa for the 2017 Hyundai Motor Co.

(Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Why Amazon’s voice-controlled virtual assistant will replace your smartphone Add to ...

Subscribers Only

NAVNEET ALANG

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Admit it: That first time you picked up your iPhone and asked Siri to play your favourite tune—and she actually did—it felt a bit like magic. Alas, the novelty quickly faded, and it became apparent that, for most practical things, virtual helpers like Siri can’t actually accomplish much.

That lacklustre experience, however, is about to change—and the shift to voice, like mobile before it, will have significant consequences both for consumers and businesses. Apple recently reorganized its cloud and services team to make Siri smarter and more responsive, while Google and Microsoft are each throwing significant resources behind Assistant and Cortana, respectively. They’re all chasing Amazon, whose Alexa virtual assistant has taken a lead since its launch in late 2014, in no small part because Alexa is—wait for it—actually useful.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog