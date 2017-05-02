His nickname was “Wiz.” As the financial crisis raged, American trader Tim Wiswell was making his mark in Moscow. In 2008, at the tender age of 29, Wiswell was named head of Deutsche Bank’s Russian equities desk. For the next seven years, he lived a life of excess, replete with fast cars and alcohol-soaked parties.Report Typo/Error
