If you live in Toronto or Vancouver, you may have seen the ads for Freedom Mobile. Featuring a bright orange teddy bear, reminiscent of the creepy animatronic star of Seth MacFarlane's Ted movies, the commercials attempt to entice consumers with lines such as "It's like driving a highway with no one in sight." It may not look like it, but the discount carrier is actually what used to be Wind Mobile, which was acquired and rebranded by Shaw Communications last year.
