In some respects, Tim Hudak doesn’t have much job experience. After returning home to Ontario in 1993 with an economics degree from the University of Washington, he worked briefly as a travelling manager with Walmart Canada, and then as an economic development officer in Fort Erie. In the 1995 provincial election, at age 27, he won a seat in the Mike Harris Progressive Conservative landslide. In 2009, Hudak was elected party leader. But after an election loss to Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals in 2014, he gave up the helm. Now aged 48, he stepped down last month as an MPP to become CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA).Report Typo/Error
