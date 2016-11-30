Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign is pictured on top of the Rogers Communications Inc. building on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, April 21, 2015. The communications giant has purchased wireless company Mobilicity. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Rogers Media has laid off 27 full-time employees in its English-language digital content and publishing division, following the dismissal of 60 full-time employees yesterday.

The telecommunications giant says the 27 new layoffs reduces duplicate roles as it focuses on streamlining its staff to address ongoing challenges facing print media.

The 60 employees terminated yesterday were the result of changes to the company’s Quebec-based publications Chatelaine, L’actualite and the French and English editions of Loulou.

Rogers announced that the Quebec-based version Chatelaine will see its print circulation reduced to a frequency of six times a year beginning in 2017. This parallels the changes made in September to the English-language version of Chatelaine.

The company, which has been seeking buyers for L’actualite and Loulou, said it’s “in the midst of a sales process” for L’actualite.

However, no buyer has been found for Lou Lou, which will be shut down by the end of the year.

