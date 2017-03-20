Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Guy Laurence, outgoing CEO of Rogers Communications, walks past the Rogers logo on the Hockey Central studio in 2015. Mr. Laurence’s time at the company came to an abrupt end in October. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Guy Laurence, outgoing CEO of Rogers Communications, walks past the Rogers logo on the Hockey Central studio in 2015. Mr. Laurence’s time at the company came to an abrupt end in October. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Rogers paid outgoing CEO $42.6-million over three years Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christine Dobby

TELECOM REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Rogers Communications Inc. paid its outgoing CEO Guy Laurence a total of $42.6-million for his three years with the company, according to a new financial filing.

The Toronto-based telecommunications and media company says it paid Mr. Laurence $13.5-million in “separation payments” last year. That included a lump-sum severance payment as well as the accelerated vesting of stock-option awards granted to attract the former chief executive of Vodafone UK Ltd. to Rogers in December, 2013.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christine Dobby on Twitter: @christinedobby

Also on The Globe and Mail

Vodafone, Idea agree to $23-billion India merger (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular