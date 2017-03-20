Rogers Communications Inc. paid its outgoing CEO Guy Laurence a total of $42.6-million for his three years with the company, according to a new financial filing.

The Toronto-based telecommunications and media company says it paid Mr. Laurence $13.5-million in “separation payments” last year. That included a lump-sum severance payment as well as the accelerated vesting of stock-option awards granted to attract the former chief executive of Vodafone UK Ltd. to Rogers in December, 2013.

