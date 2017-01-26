Rogers Communications Inc. reported a loss in the fourth quarter thanks to a writedown in its cable TV business, but was otherwise buoyed by strong wireless subscriber numbers and revenue growth fuelled by Internet services.

The Toronto-based company ended 2016 with a turbulent quarter that included the departure of CEO Guy Laurence and the cancellation of a five-year program to develop Internet protocol television (IPTV) in-house, which Rogers said Thursday resulted in an impairment charge of $484-million.

“We were faced with some tough decisions in 2016 and believe we made the right long-term choices,” interim CEO Alan Horn, who is also chairman of the board and a steadfast adviser to the Rogers family, said on a conference call with analysts.

The cable writedown was significant, Mr. Horn acknowledged, but he said the company is enthusiastic about its plan to license cloud-based technology from Comcast Corp. and deploy a new IPTV platform in 2018.

Mr. Horn also said Thursday that Mr. Laurence’s replacement, former Telus Corp. CEO Joe Natale, will join Rogers in July, which is when his non-compete agreement with his former employer expires.

The company had previously said it hoped to bring Mr. Natale in earlier and a source close to the Telus board said Rogers was negotiating with Telus over an earlier end to the deal when it first announced his hiring. However, Rogers now says he will not assume the CEO’s job until July.

“In the interim we are confident in our ability to build on the momentum you see reflected in our results,” Mr. Horn said. He has previously indicated Rogers would keep following the strategic path laid out by Mr. Laurence, which appears to be working reasonably well.

Rogers added 93,000 new wireless contract customers in the fourth quarter, the most of any comparable period since 2009, and reported 4 per cent growth in sales at the division, its largest and most important.

Sales at its cable unit were flat as it continued to lose television customers – reporting a loss of 13,000 cable subscribers – but attracted 30,000 new Internet customers and saw a 9 per cent increase in revenue from Internet.

Results at its media division were down, with revenue decreasing 2 per cent in part because the Toronto Blue Jays played fewer postseason baseball games in October of 2016 than they did in 2015.

Rogers reported a net loss of $9-million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter, compared to a profit of $299-million the previous year. The company attributed the loss largely to the IPTV program writedown.

But revenue was up about 2 per cent to $3.51-billion, in line with analyst expectations. On an adjusted basis, Rogers reported operating profit of $1.26-billion, also in line with expectations.

Report Typo/Error