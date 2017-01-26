Rogers Communications Inc, Canada’s largest wireless provider by market share, reported a net loss due to a $484-million impairment charge, as it discontinued investment in its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) product.
Toronto-based Rogers posted a net loss of $9-million, or a loss of 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $299-million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose 1.68 per cent to $3.51-billion.
