Rogers Communications Inc. is scrapping about five years of efforts to develop its own next-generation television platform, announcing a partnership with U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp. and writing off up to $525-million in the process.

Rogers said Friday it will deploy Comcast’s X1 cloud-based television platform by early 2018, ending its previously stated plans to deliver its own Internet protocol television (IPTV) product by the end of this year or early 2017.

The decision follows similar moves by cable companies Cogeco Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. to abandon their own in-house research and development efforts and go with a U.S. company’s technology (Cogeco sells the Tivo product and Shaw has partnered with Comcast on the X1 platform).

But Rogers took much longer to walk away from IPTV and spent far more on its efforts. Cogeco incurred a $32-million write down in 2014 and Shaw took a $55-million charge last year.

It also means that it will be longer before Rogers can launch a television product it was banking on to help it compete with BCE Inc.’s IPTV product Bell Fibe, which has been steadily winning market share away from the cable company.

Telephone companies didn’t traditionally sell television – apart from satellite options in some cases – but introduced IPTV as an alternative to cable TV almost a decade ago. As IPTV platforms became more advanced over the last five years, customers were increasingly drawn to features like easy-to-use recording, pause and restart, wireless connectivity for additional TV sets and the choice of watching “what’s trending.”

Toronto-based Rogers said in a press release that it decided to move to a hosted platform “to ensure it has access to the scale and technical roadmap needed to meet the ongoing pace of IPTV innovation.”

“In addition, Rogers customers will benefit from the substantial research and development investments Comcast has made to date and the company’s continuing commitment to innovation,” the company said in a statement.

“As a result, Rogers will discontinue any further investment in the IPTV product it was developing and expects to take a pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charge in the range of $475-million to $525-million in its fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016.”

“While we are not completely surprised by this morning’s announcement, we are surprised by the size of the expected writedown,” said Maher Yaghi, an analyst with Desjardins Securities Inc., noting the scale of the Rogers writedown compared to Cogeco and Shaw. “Granted Rogers’ development was much more advanced but the amount is still large.”

He noted the decision means a delay in reduction of TV subscriber losses to BCE for another year, but added he believes the decision to go with Comcast’s platform “is actually a better solution for the long term given that the costs to not just develop but maintain and upgrade the system should now be spread over multiple users rather than being borne by Rogers alone if it had launched a proprietary IPTV product.”

Report Typo/Error