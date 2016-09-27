Rogers Media has signed an agreement to buy Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Ltd., which owns the radio licences for CJDL-FM and CKOT-FM, which are marketed as Country 107.3 and Easy 101.

The two brands serve London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Woodstock, St. Thomas and smaller communities in Southwestern Ontario.

Rogers said the deal is expected to close by early 2017, pending approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The company’s radio stations in Southwestern Ontario already include CHST-FM (102.3 Jack FM) in London, and CKGL (570 NEWS), CHYM-FM (CHYM 96.7) and CIKZ-FM (Country 106.7) in Kitchener.

Rogers said that Carolyn Lamers, part-owner and general manager of CJDL-FM and CKOT-FM, will remain with the stations to assist with the transition of ownership and contribute to future growth.

Telecom giant Rogers currently owns 51 AM and FM radio stations across Canada.

