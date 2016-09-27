Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign is pictured on top of the Rogers Communications Inc. building on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, April 21, 2015. The communications giant has purchased wireless company Mobilicity.
A sign is pictured on top of the Rogers Communications Inc. building on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, April 21, 2015. The communications giant has purchased wireless company Mobilicity. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Rogers Media has signed an agreement to buy Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Ltd., which owns the radio licences for CJDL-FM and CKOT-FM, which are marketed as Country 107.3 and Easy 101.

The two brands serve London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Woodstock, St. Thomas and smaller communities in Southwestern Ontario.

Rogers said the deal is expected to close by early 2017, pending approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The company’s radio stations in Southwestern Ontario already include CHST-FM (102.3 Jack FM) in London, and CKGL (570 NEWS), CHYM-FM (CHYM 96.7) and CIKZ-FM (Country 106.7) in Kitchener.

Rogers said that Carolyn Lamers, part-owner and general manager of CJDL-FM and CKOT-FM, will remain with the stations to assist with the transition of ownership and contribute to future growth.

Telecom giant Rogers currently owns 51 AM and FM radio stations across Canada.

