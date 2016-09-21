Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Scotiabank mulls robo-adviser and international expansion for Tangerine Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bank of Nova Scotia is raising its expectations for Tangerine, floating the possibility it will launch a robo-advisory service and could expand the wholly-owned digital bank internationally.

“When you talk about low-cost, passive, robo-like solutions to engage Canadians, we are thinking of Tangerine as a platform from which we will do that,” James O’Sullivan, Scotiabank’s group head of Canadian banking, said at CIBC’s Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog