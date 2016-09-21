Bank of Nova Scotia is raising its expectations for Tangerine, floating the possibility it will launch a robo-advisory service and could expand the wholly-owned digital bank internationally.
"When you talk about low-cost, passive, robo-like solutions to engage Canadians, we are thinking of Tangerine as a platform from which we will do that," James O'Sullivan, Scotiabank's group head of Canadian banking, said at CIBC's Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on Wednesday.
