Bank of Nova Scotia is the latest among Canada’s biggies to boost its dividend amid higher first-quarter results.

The quarterly payout rises 2 cents to 76 cents, following dividend increases last week from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.

Scotiabank also posted a profit of $2-billion, or $1.57 a share, up from $1.8-billion or $1.43 a year earlier.

“All our businesses delivered strong results, contributing to solid top line growth and a continued improvement in efficiency,” said Brian Porter, Scotiabank president and chief executive officer. “We continue to make good progress against our strategic agenda, which will create medium, as well as long-term, value for our shareholders."

