Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported improved first-quarter earnings that were just ahead of expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

Scotiabank said net income in the first quarter to Jan.31 was $2-billion compared with $1.8-billion the year before. Earnings per share rose to $1.58 from $1.44 the year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Scotiabank is the latest among Canada’s big banks to boost its dividend amid higher first-quarter results.

The quarterly payout rises 2 cents to 76 cents, following dividend increases last week from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, is focusing its international strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia.

The four countries, which formed a trading alliance in 2011, have a growing middle class and an average age of under 30 and were identified by Scotiabank executives as having exceptional potential for growth.

However, some banking analysts have questioned whether Mexico remains as attractive given policies being pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump who wants to reform a trading agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Scotiabank reported an 18 per cent increase in net income at its international business to $576-million. Net income at its Canadian banking business grew by 12 per cent to $981-million. Its investment banking business lifted net income by 28 per cent to $469-million.

Report Typo/Error