A lot is riding on a $49.97 packable, ultra-lightweight down-filled jacket at Sears Canada Inc.

It’s one of 100 top items that Brandon Stranzl, executive chairman of Sears since last year, is betting on with what he’s touting as low prices to help turn around the struggling retailer.

The pricing strategy – aimed at “wowing” 75 per cent of Canadians – plus new merchandise lines and an “off-price” discounting model that emulates the one at fast-growing retailers such as Winners, is key to Mr. Stranzl’s recipe to win back customers. And the strategies are all on display to varying degrees at a remodelled – and 40 per cent smaller – Sears test store in suburban Vaughan, north of Toronto.

