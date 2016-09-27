Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
WTS (What the Sears), a new slogan, is seen displayed at a test store at the Promenade Mall in Vaughan, Ont. (Marina Strauss/The Globe and Mail)
WTS (What the Sears), a new slogan, is seen displayed at a test store at the Promenade Mall in Vaughan, Ont. (Marina Strauss/The Globe and Mail)

Sears betting big on new discount pricing strategy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

VAUGHAN, ONT. — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A lot is riding on a $49.97 packable, ultra-lightweight down-filled jacket at Sears Canada Inc.

It’s one of 100 top items that Brandon Stranzl, executive chairman of Sears since last year, is betting on with what he’s touting as low prices to help turn around the struggling retailer.

The pricing strategy – aimed at “wowing” 75 per cent of Canadians – plus new merchandise lines and an “off-price” discounting model that emulates the one at fast-growing retailers such as Winners, is key to Mr. Stranzl’s recipe to win back customers. And the strategies are all on display to varying degrees at a remodelled – and 40 per cent smaller – Sears test store in suburban Vaughan, north of Toronto.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sears Canada president exits company after 9 months on the job (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog