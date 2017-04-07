It’s the year of reinvention for struggling department-store retailers.
Sears Canada Inc. is showcasing its business reinvention – shifting to discount off-price and private-label fashions and other cheap-chic lines – in a new pop-up shop on trendy Queen Street West in Toronto. The move underscores the retailer’s attempt in its traditional stores to revive its sagging fortunes.Report Typo/Error
