Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Sears Canada pop-up shop to showcase ‘reinvention’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It’s the year of reinvention for struggling department-store retailers.

Sears Canada Inc. is showcasing its business reinvention – shifting to discount off-price and private-label fashions and other cheap-chic lines – in a new pop-up shop on trendy Queen Street West in Toronto. The move underscores the retailer’s attempt in its traditional stores to revive its sagging fortunes.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: What your financial adviser’s qualifications mean (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular