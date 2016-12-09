Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sears Canada posted a wider loss Friday as sales fell. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Department store operator Sears Canada Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss as it same-store sales were hit by a lack of attractive financing options due to the termination of a key credit card agreement.

Sears terminated its credit card marketing and servicing agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank in November last year.

The company said Billy Wong, its interim chief financial officer since July, would take over the CFO role on a permanent basis.

The company’s net loss widened to $120-million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29 from $53.2-million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sears Canada’s same-store sales fell 7.1 per cent in the quarter, while overall revenue tumbled 21 per cent to $625.2-million.

  • Sears Canada Inc
    $2.29
    -0.06
    (-2.55%)
  • Updated December 9 11:13 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

