In the spring of 2015, the B.C. housing market was in full flight, with prices rising quickly. Real estate seemed like the best investment possible.

With two young children, Natalie and Norm were quickly outgrowing their small house. He was 43, she was 35. They had good jobs, bringing in $163,000 a year between them. They got another $1,000 a month in rental income from their basement apartment.

Norm and Natalie wanted to move up to a larger home, but they differed on whether to hang on to their existing house and rent it or sell it to help with a larger home. If they kept the house, they figured they could save up about $166,000 over four years as a down payment on the larger house, which they estimated would cost $650,000.

Ngoc Day, a financial planner at Macdonald, Shymko & Co. Ltd. in Vancouver, prepared Natalie and Norm’s plan. After crunching the numbers, Ms. Day found that their plan to buy a new house and keep the existing one for rental was feasible, “but – and this is a big but – they will just break even with no surplus cash flow and no wiggle room.” It would be risky, the planner cautioned. “It would be more prudent for them to sell their current house.”

Well, that’s precisely what they did, but sooner than anticipated. When we contacted Norm and Natalie, they were busy renovating their new house. They hope to move in before Christmas.

In early 2016, they noticed how much house prices in their neighbourhood were rising. They concluded their house was worth more than $525,000, the value shown in their original Financial Facelift. So waiting for three to five years to save up a down payment “was no longer necessary,” Natalie writes in an e-mail. “We rode the wave of real estate insanity in Victoria and listed our home in February 2016. We had nine offers in one weekend and sold for $600,000, $41,000 over asking,” she writes. “Of course, we were then at the mercy of the same market, which was not easy.”

They looked at houses throughout the spring and summer “like it was our job,” Natalie writes. “We made offers on three houses in that time for $675,000, $765,000 and $805,000. In hindsight, we’re lucky we weren’t successful on any of them, but it was pretty discouraging at the time.”

Being unable to find a suitable home for a reasonable price, they decided to rent. Last June, they closed the sale of their house and moved into a rented house “in a neighbourhood we could never hope to afford to buy in,” Natalie writes. But renting did not sit well with either of them.

“While renting may be the better choice from a purely financial standpoint, we realized that owning our own home, and making it how we wanted for our family, was very important to us,” Natalie adds. “It drove my husband crazy that there were improvements that could be made to our rental house (changing the single-pane windows, for instance), but that he couldn’t make them” because it wasn’t their house.

On Thanksgiving weekend, they looked at a house in one of their preferred neighbourhoods before it hit the market “thanks to some good sleuthing by our realtor,” Natalie says. “We were able to make a deal for $620,000” before the house even went to market. They put about $150,000 down, which left some cash for renovations. They are now about a month and a half into a renovation that they figure will cost about $65,000.

Was the original Financial Facelift useful?

“The advice was very helpful in that it helped settle a disagreement between the two of us over whether to sell that home or keep it as a rental,” Natalie says. “I won’t say who was proved right!” She adds: “It’s interesting looking back at the numbers on what we expected to pay for our next home after saving for three to five years,” she adds.

They’re happy in the new home and “especially with the price we paid,” Natalie says. “It’s not my dream home, but for whatever reason it just feels right.” They’re in a neighbourhood of many young families like themselves and on the same street as Natalie’s brother and sister-in-law, who also have two young children.

“We’re also very near to my parents, my work and the kids’ school,” Natalie says. “To know that the cousins [her children and her brother’s children] will grow up together, running up and down the street between their houses, makes me so happy.”

They’re also pleased with the renovation and that they are able to fix the house up the way they want. “The price allowed us to make a lot of upgrades that we would have been stretched to make in the other houses we bid on unsuccessfully,” Natalie writes. “It has all worked out!”

