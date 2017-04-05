Sentry Investments Inc. has agreed to pay a $1.5-million administrative penalty and its former chief executive officer Sean Driscoll agreed to a series of reprimands in a settlement that was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Wednesday, following an investigation into its mutual fund sales practices.

As part of the settlement, Sentry admits that in certain instances between 2011 and 2015 that it spent excessively on non-monetary benefits. Under Canadian securities law, mutual fund companies are only allowed to provide non-monetary benefits that are promotional in nature, and of minimal value.

Submissions by the OSC at the hearing on Wednesday centred around a sales conference in Beverly Hills in 2015 where the regulator alleges Sentry spent about $2-million, much of that in lavish non-monetary benefits to representatives in attendance. Among the gifts that Sentry allegedly doled out: bottles of Dom Perignon, Tiffany necklaces for female representatives, and engraved silver sterling cufflinks for male representatives. Sentry is also alleged to have hosted a number of lavish parties and dinners for representatives on site that featured opens bars, a cigar bar and fortune tellers, among other things.

On other occasions between 2011 and 2016 Sentry is alleged to have gifted reps various non-monetary gifts such as concert tickets to see Selena Gomez and One Direction.

Separately, Mr. Driscoll was alleged to gifted about $28,000 in Montreal Formula 1 tickets in 2015 and 2016 to Sentry representatives – amounts that were far in excess of allowable limits.

Sentry first revealed the investigation by the OSC in January a few weeks after Mr. Driscoll stepped down as CEO. He was replaced by Philip Yuzpe.

Apart from the administrative penalty, Sentry agreed to pay costs of $150,000 in costs in connection with the investigation.

Mr. Driscoll agreed to pay Sentry $100,000 in a reparation payment, and is prohibited from acting as a director or officer of Sentry or other mutual fund companies for a number of years. Mr. Driscoll was also ordered to take a course on regulatory compliance.

While Sentry did not self-report the sales practice violations, once it was made aware of OSC’s investigation the company fully complied and assisted the regulator in its investigation, the regulator said it its submissions.

Sentry has also agreed to since bring in external consultancy firm, which is assisting the firm in improving its compliance practices.

