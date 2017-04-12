Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary on Jan. 14, 2015. Shaw Communications is selling its media division to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 billion. Shaw Media includes the Global Television network and 19 specialty channels including HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada and Showcase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

The company’s wireless postpaid business added 33,582 customers in the second quarter ended Feb. 28.

Shaw also maintained its capital investment targets for 2017 of $1.30-billion.

The Calgary-based company’s net income fell to $147-million, or 30 cents per share, from $164-million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s quarterly expenses rose to $764-million from $649-million, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.30-billion from $1.15-billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $20.62, Shaw’s shares had gained 12.5 per cent in the last 12 months.

