Canada’s Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

The company’s wireless postpaid business added 33,582 customers in the second quarter ended Feb. 28.

Shaw also maintained its capital investment targets for 2017 of $1.30-billion.

The Calgary-based company’s net income fell to $147-million, or 30 cents per share, from $164-million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s quarterly expenses rose to $764-million from $649-million, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.30-billion from $1.15-billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $20.62, Shaw’s shares had gained 12.5 per cent in the last 12 months.

