Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Shaw Communications’ head office is seen in this file photo. (Handout)
Shaw Communications’ head office is seen in this file photo. (Handout)

Shaw profit more than halves on Shomi wind-down charge Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc reported a 59.2 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, mainly due to a charge related to the winding down of its investment in video streaming service Shomi.

Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw wound down operations at their joint venture Shomi last November, and Shaw took a $107-million charge in its first quarter.

Shaw’s net income fell to $89-million, or 18 cents per share, from $218-million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose 15 per cent to $1.31-billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular