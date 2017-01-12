Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc reported a 59.2 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, mainly due to a charge related to the winding down of its investment in video streaming service Shomi.

Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw wound down operations at their joint venture Shomi last November, and Shaw took a $107-million charge in its first quarter.

Shaw’s net income fell to $89-million, or 18 cents per share, from $218-million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose 15 per cent to $1.31-billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30.

