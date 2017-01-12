Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc reported a 59.2-per-cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, mainly due to a charge related to the winding down of its investment in video streaming service Shomi.

Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw wound down operations at their joint venture Shomi last November, which was a competitor to Netflix Inc.

Shaw took a $107-million charge on the investment in its first quarter. The company’s first-quarter results were also hurt by the sale of its media division to Corus Entertainment Inc, which was completed last April.

Shaw, which has transformed itself into a pure-play communications company, added nearly 17,000 new retail internet customers and lost 2,867 business internet accounts in the first quarter.

The company bought Canada’s fourth-largest wireless company Wind Mobile last February, adding wireless to its product mix and began offering aggressively priced high-speed internet in mid-July.

Shaw’s net income fell to $89-million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $218-million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company’s adjusted profit of 32 cents per share matched the average analysts’ estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose 15 per cent to $1.31-billion.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $28.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Shaw’s shares had gained nearly 20 per cent in the last 12 months.

