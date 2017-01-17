A voice-controlled television remote. A command to find shows you watched recently. Sports, weather and traffic information displayed seamlessly in-screen as you watch. A kids zone with children’s programming locked by a parental password.

These are some of the features Shaw Communications Inc. is offering in the new premium TV platform it launched this week, dubbed BlueSky. It’s the type of intuitive app-like interface that consumers have come to expect after years of watching movies and TV programming online thanks to a proliferation of Internet streaming services.

