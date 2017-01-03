Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Netflix Inc. is the giant of subscription-based online video in Canada, with more than five million estimated subscribers. (Elise Amendola/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Netflix Inc. is the giant of subscription-based online video in Canada, with more than five million estimated subscribers. (Elise Amendola/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Shift from traditional television to streaming picking up speed Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw

MEDIA REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Video streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube are steadily eating into time spent watching traditional television, and a bigger shift could be in store as roughly half of all viewers have considered making more dramatic changes to their video digest.

Growing numbers of TV customers are thinking either about shaving down their cable and satellite packages or ditching them altogether, posing a significant risk to the multibillion-dollar business model that sustains vast amounts of TV production.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amanda Knox gets the Netflix treatment (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular