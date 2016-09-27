When video streaming service Shomi launched less than two years ago, it was billed as a necessary step – cable and media giants believed they couldn’t afford not to be in the streaming game. But the decision to shut down the service reveals the industry’s struggle to make online content pay off.

With Shomi set to go dark on Nov. 30, some subscribers are frustrated that finding their favourite shows in an already fragmented streaming landscape may only become more difficult. But the breaking point for Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., friendly rivals that ran the service as a joint venture, was that those paying customers were always in short supply.

