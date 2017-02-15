Shopify Inc. continues to outperform market expectations, exceeding analyst forecasts for revenue and operating profit for its fourth quarter and introducing targets for 2017 well ahead of analyst targets.

The Ottawa company, which provides a cloud-based software platform used by retailers to manage their e-commerce and bricks and mortar businesses online, said Wednesday it booked revenue of $130.4-million (U.S.) in the fourth quarter, an increase of 86 per cent over the same period a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast revenue of $121.7-million in the period, while the company itself had guided the Street to a range of $120-million to $122-million.

The company also posted an operating loss of $9.3-million, up from $6.5-million in the fourth quarter of 2015. But analysts were watching for the company’s adjusted operating loss, which amounted to $0.8-million, less than half the loss analysts were expecting. The company posted a net loss of $8.9-million, or 10 cents per share in the quarter.

The results reflect Shopify’s busiest time of year, capturing sales through its platform from the U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons. The company said gross merchandise value purchased through its merchants’ stores during the Black Friday through Cyber Monday period more than doubled the previous year’s activity.

The company also unveiled its revenue forecast for 2017, saying it expected its top line would be between $580-million and $600-million, also well ahead of average analyst expectations of $562-million. That range would represent at least a 49 per cent increase from the company’s revenue tally of $389.3-million in 2016. Shopify has also said it hopes to exit 2017 running its business in the black on an operating profit basis.

Despite growing opposition from some merchants and customers to the fact Shopify hosts the online store of alt-right publication Breitbart News, there was no evidence of any impact on the Ottawa company’s business. Shopify said it expects revenues will be $120-million in the first quarter, up from $72.7-million last year. It also said it ended the year with 377,500 merchants on its platform, an increase of more than 50,000 from three months earlier. The company also said merchants on average had increased the value of merchandise sold through their Shopify platform on 2016 by 25 per cent over the previous year.

In a research note published prior to the results release, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis said he had “essentially zero concerns that anything amiss will arise” from Shopify’s quarterly results and 2017 forecast. This will be “a very good year for Shopify’s business operations and likely, the stock price,” he wrote.

Shopify stock has more than doubled since the start of 2016, and was up by more than three per cent in pre-market trading at $57.95 (U.S) on news of its quarterly results. The company went public in May 2015 on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange at $17 a share.

Chief financial officer Russ Jones said in a release that Shopify’s strong results “speaks to the enormous opportunity in retail right now and our strategic position within it.”

He said the company will continue to expand features, facilities and infrastructure this year. “These investments are timely, as we expect the number of merchants on Shopify to continue expanding rapidly and their collective sales volumes to continue to grow at a rate several times that of overall retail.”

Report Typo/Error