Canada’s smaller financial institutions, including regional players such as Laurentian Bank and Canadian Western Bank that lend to higher-risk home buyers, were hit with a storm this week that came out of a clear blue sky.
Investor sentiment toward mortgage markets flipped in recent days in the wake of financial problems at Home Capital Group Inc., the country’s largest lender to home owners who can’t get financing from the big banks.Report Typo/Error
