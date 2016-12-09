Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more year-round products.

The company also raised its current-year adjusted earnings forecast to $1.86-$1.96 per share, from $1.82-C$1.92.

BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas and Europe, also raised its revenue growth forecast for the year ending January to 5-9 per cent from 4-8 per cent.

The company’s revenue from year-round products, which includes recreational vehicles, rose 47.6 per cent in the third quarter, from a year earlier.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose 20 per cent to $78.7-million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from a year earlier.

The company, which sells in more than 100 countries, reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP’s revenue rose about 7 per cent to $1.08-billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.04-billion.

Report Typo/Error