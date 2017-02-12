Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Last week, a Federal Court judge agreed to Sleep Country’s request for a temporary injunction that bans Sears from continuing to use a marketing tag line until at least the trademark infringement matter is decided at a trial, which could be as long as 24 months from now. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
Last week, a Federal Court judge agreed to Sleep Country’s request for a temporary injunction that bans Sears from continuing to use a marketing tag line until at least the trademark infringement matter is decided at a trial, which could be as long as 24 months from now. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)

Sleep Country Canada wins injunction against Sears over ad slogan Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A fight over mattress marketing may keep some retail executives up at night.

Struggling department-store retailer Sears Canada Inc., which has put a push on selling its mattresses, started about six months ago to pitch those products with the advertising slogan “There is no reason to buy a mattress anywhere else.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sears Canada president exits company after 9 months on the job (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular