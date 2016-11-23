For more than two decades, Darryl Nelson has built a business in Spruce Grove, Alta., cleaning dirt. Oil, pesticides, PCBs – if it spills, chances are he can find a way to extract it from the ground. And on his province’s tens of thousands of well sites, there has been plenty to clean up.

But last year, Nelson Environmental Remediation did not earn a single penny in Alberta. With oil prices plunging and companies slashing budgets, cleanup work has vanished. “Our conventional clients in upstream oil and gas have gone into a complete hiatus on environmental spending,” he said.

