Boost your business in just one day by attending this premier gathering of Canada’s top entrepreneurs. Through honest conversations and insightful sessions, the country’s brightest business leaders will share their strategies for tackling the key issues small business owners and managers face.



Extensive networking opportunities mean you’ll build connections and learn from your peers. The day features two streams of content and a cocktail mixer where participants can meet speakers and Globe and Mail journalists. Attendees will leave the day with new strategies for growing their businesses faster.





The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit takes place on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Hotel Delta, which is located at 75 Lower Simcoe St. in Toronto. Events start at 9am and run until 5pm.

2017 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit lineup

Opening keynote: Michael Serbinis, CEO of League

Creating innovative companies that will thrive in the new economy

Michael is a visionary entrepreneur who has built transformative technology platforms in several industries. He was the founder and CEO of Kobo, a digital reading company that burst onto the publishing scene in 2009, driving $110 million in sales in its first year. Today he leads League, a company transforming the workplace benefits sector with its mobile marketplace of health and wellness providers. League raised $33 million from OMERS Ventures, one of the largest Series A venture capital rounds in Canadian tech history.

Closing keynote: Christine Day, CEO of Luvo

Building brands that people love

Christine Day, the first woman to be named The Report on Business Magazine’s CEO of year, has a gift for creating and marketing consumer products that people connect with. After leaving her job as Starbucks VP to be CEO of Lululemon, Christine Day boosted sales 350% and the share price rose by 400%. Now Christine is starting from scratch, building the healthy frozen food company Luvo.

Five questions for Ontario Minister Economic Development and Growth Brad Duguid



Globe and Mail Small Business Editor Sarah Efron asks Minister Duguid about key small business issues like taxation, innovation and labour issues. The Minister will also take audience questions.

Panel discussion: Key lessons from leading entrepreneurs



Three of Canada’s leading entrepreneurs share insights on things that went right – and wrong – while building their businesses. Their inspiring and surprising tips will give you ideas you can apply to your own company.

Sarah Richardson, founder of Sarah Richardson Design

Allan Lau, co-founder of Wattpad

Steve Beauchesne, co-founder of Beau’s All Natural Brewing Company

Panel discussion: Creating a great workplace culture

These small business owners get beyond clichés to offer actionable real world strategies to keep and attract the best employees without huge salaries.

Panel discussion: How to build a global business

The key to success today is building a brand with appeal at home and abroad. This panel of global entrepreneurs will talk about how to expand your horizons and give insight into the logistics, marketing and financing for a cross border expansion.

Speakers include Mohamad Fakih, founder of Paramount Fine Foods

Workshop: The blueprint of a successful sales pitch



B2B selling has become more difficult in recent years as access to potential clients has diminished and expectations for value have risen. In order to thrive in the current competitive environment, small business owners will learn to reframe their customers’ thinking around purchasing decisions. Attendees will learn the mechanics of an ideal elevator pitch and essential techniques in prospect calling.

Ben Firman, founder & co-CEO of 80-20 Growth Corporation

Mark Zschocke, founder & co-CEO of 80-20 Growth Corporation

Panel discussion: Where the money is

Getting money can be a challenge for small businesses. Our panelists will let you in on the secrets of financing from fintech lenders, angel investors and venture capital firms.

Workshop: Creating buzz for your brand on a budget

This fast-paced workshop will show you how to cut through the clutter of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat by crafting messages that will actually reach your customers. By understanding algorithms and using innovative ideas, you’ll be able to create content that will be widely shared. Your next paid social campaign will bring in new business and could cost as little as $30.

Dani Gagnon, CEO of Dani G Inc.



Globe Connections

This is your chance to meet with leading entrepreneurs and industry experts one-on-one. Sign up in the morning for a 10 minute chat.

