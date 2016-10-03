CASH CLINIC Financial insights and tips for small business
SMALL BUSINESS CASH TIP
Have a plan.Even when you’re making lots of money, have a plan for when you’re short on cash.
VIDEO:
How to ask friends and family to fund your company
How do you raise money for your company from friends and family without damaging your personal relationships? The Globe chats with entrepreneurs Nick Wagner, Sharn Kandola and Ben Zlotnick to get tips.
