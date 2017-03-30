Toronto realtors frustrated by the soaring housing market



Every time real estate broker Chander Chaddah has to tell one of his clients they didn’t get the house they bid on, “I’m the guy who’s punching my client in the stomach,” he said. “Unless you’re some kind of masochist, who enjoys doing that?”

That’s just one of the reasons that Mr. Chaddah of Sutton Group Associates would like to see some of the heat go out of the Toronto area housing market, which saw the average selling price of a home climb almost 28 per cent in February year-over-year.

“People think this market is just awesome for agents,” Mr. Chaddah said. But for GTA realtors – who essentially operate as small businesses – that atmosphere of “irrational exuberance” (to quote former U.S. Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan) creates a host of problems, from lengthier home searches to pressure on commissions and a generalized nervousness about how long the market can charge ahead at such a break-neck pace. Full story.

Could maple sap be the next coconut water?



A rite of spring in much of Quebec and Ontario, the maple sap season is as Canadian as hockey and curling. For Keith Harris, it’s also a way of life since he founded KiKi Maple Sweet Water with his wife, Lorraine, eight years ago. The company, based in Arthur, Ont., produces five flavours of its all-natural maple water, which Mr. Harris says offers high levels of minerals and electrolytes and is low in calories. Full story.



Small business gears up for baby boomers



The older crowd rules at Body Harmonics Inc., a Toronto business that runs Pilates studios and health clinics out of two locations. “Approximately 1,200 people walk through our doors each week,” says Body Harmonics owner Margot McKinnon, who started her company 19 years ago. “Today, about 75 per cent of them belong to the boomer generation, and we also see people from the so-called ‘silent generation,’ with some of our oldest clients being in their late 80s.” Full story.



Rare 24-hour daycare has 800 families on wait list



When Amanda Bullock began looking at daycares during her first pregnancy, she might as well have been looking for a unicorn.

A Barrie, Ont.-based child-protection worker, Ms. Bullock’s job requires a blend of scheduled day shifts and drop-of-the-hat emergencies that can occur at all hours. Her husband works in sales and covers a territory so large he’s often on the road until late evenings. With no extended family close by to help patch their gaps, a workable child-care solution seemed impossible.

Then Ms. Bullock found Little Start Child Care Inc., a provincially licensed, pay-as-you-go daycare in Barrie that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It only closes on Christmas Day. Full story.



Eleven signs that you lack emotional intelligence



Decades of research now point to emotional intelligence as being the critical factor that sets star performers apart from the rest of the pack. The connection is so strong that 90 percent of top performers have high emotional intelligence. Full story.



