Big thanks to all who attended The Globe's Small Business Summit on Tuesday. It was a great day and many new connections were made. Here are some highlights from the event, which featured Toronto Mayor John Tory, Sarah Richardson, Michael Serbinis from League and more. -Sarah Efron, Report on Small Business Editor



Six key takeaways from the Globe and Mail Small Business Summit



Steve Beauchesne of Beau’s All Natural Brewing Company, learned that mistakes can drive innovation. “We spent two years developing our first batch of beer and we were confident we had it right,” he says. But a third of the batch froze, creating a super-concentrated “8 per cent juggernaut” of a beer. “My aunt had three pints and she was wasted,” he says. Full story



Toronto mayor Tory vows to modernize ‘antiquated’ regulations that thwart small business



Toronto Mayor John Tory has vowed to bring Canada’s largest city out of the dark ages by modernizing a bureaucracy that grinds down small businesses rather than fosters their growth. Full story



This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Report on Small Business and all Globe newsletters here. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.



My startup has six co-founders. Here’s how it works



Choosing co-founders to start a venture is one of the most important decisions an entrepreneur has to make. It’s common to see a founding team with two or three members, but at Therapia, an on-demand physiotherapy platform, we have chosen a team of six co-founders, all of whom have different backgrounds and skill-sets, which we believe gives us a strategic advantage. Full story



Toronto company’s new equipment could relieve vinyl pressing backlog



As production bottlenecks continue to squeeze vinyl records’ remarkable resurgence, Toronto’s Microforum Services Group is investing in a crucial but obscure step in their manufacturing – making the grooved metal pressing plates – in a move that could cut down lag times for Canadian artists and record companies who hope to take advantage of huge global demand for LPs. Full story.



Despite Wynne's rate drop, electricity costs continue to shock



An Ontario artisanal cheese maker wants to take his business off the grid and a food processor is being counselled to use more electricity in order to qualify for an energy-conservation program. These small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are contemplating actions they normally wouldn’t take in order to deal with Ontario’s soaring electricity costs, even though the province has pledged more financial aid to relieve them. Full story



Realtors find a niche in clients who are getting divorced



Real estate agent Michael Shuster’s first experience working with a client in the midst of a divorce was an eye-opener. It was just over four years ago and the house up for sale was attracting little interest. Two realtors had previously walked away from the client, unwilling to deal with the ex-husband, the lawyers and pressure from the mortgage lender. The client’s angry ex-husband called Mr. Shuster at his office repeatedly and yelled at him. Full story



More small business news from around the web



Jamaican restaurant in Corner Brook now serving daycare



A Corner Brook restaurant, Taste of Jamaica, is trying to make Friday date nights easier by offering to watch and entertain kids while parents enjoy a meal. According to chef Kirk Myers the idea comes from customer feedback. Myers said he often hears from customers that the extra planning and cost to get a babysitter often prevents plans for a night out. Full story



The Amorist follows boom in indie magazines



The world of small magazines is a joyous thing,” says Rowan Pelling, a Telegraph columnist and former editor of the Erotic Review. “Like small restaurants, you always want them to survive.” Today she launches a new magazine, the Amorist, which she dubs “an erotic version of Woman’s Hour”. Full story



Hospitality industry gets new app to find wait staff for an emergency shift



Two Toronto entrepreneurs have developed an app that matches underemployed servers and barkeeps with employers who need good help fast. Full story



StandUp Ventures starts new fund for women-led seed-stage companies



Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund (IAF) are launching StandUp Ventures Fund I, with a $5 million contribution from BDC Capital, and is seeking to raise additional capital from investors to a maximum of $15 million. Full story

Report Typo/Error