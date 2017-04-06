A tip from a reader lead us to an exclusive story about how Square payment system was sharing its merchant data with the CRA. The story was widely read as it has impacts for business owners on mobile payment processing systems and gives insight into the federal government's promise to increase scrutiny of tax-dodging companies.



CRA targets tax-avoiding merchants using Square payment system



Federal tax officials have launched a probe aimed at netting tax-evading retailers who use a popular point-of-sale system called Square.



Backed by an order issued by the Federal Court of Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency has told Square Canada Inc. that it must hand over sales transaction data for all Canadian sellers who took in more than $20,000 annually in the calendar years between 2012 and 2015 or during the period between January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2016. Square must also provide the CRA with address and bank-account details for those users, payroll data and other information.



“The majority of individuals and businesses file their tax returns and pay what they owe, in full and on time. However, there are some who try to avoid paying what they owe by operating in the underground economy,” David Walters, a spokesman for the CRA, told The Globe and Mail. “Finding these people and fighting the underground economy is one of the CRA’s top priorities,” he said in a statement. Full story.



What employers need to know about 18-month parental leave



The Liberal government said in its recent budget that it will give employees the option to extend parental leave to 18 months​ from one year. The government has yet to pick a start date for the change. Parents won’t get more money from employment insurance benefits​ when the change kicks in​ but can get reduced payments over an 18-month period instead of a year. Full story.



Michael Serbinis: When I realized the economics of my company didn’t make sense, it was really scary



When we started League, we had a vision of a consumer platform that would connect consumers with thousands of health professionals. The search, booking and payment aspects would be seamless and 100 per cent digital. We wanted to Uber-ize healthcare, empowering people to be healthy every day. That didn’t go quite as planned. Full story.



Terminating an employee? Cutting off insurance benefits can come back to haunt you



Employers typically think about issues such as showing due cause or the length of severance packages, and employee benefits aren’t at the top of the list of considerations. But benefits can often come back to haunt you after employees leave, as they can sue their former employers for big bucks if the proper procedures weren’t followed. Full story.



Mobile bike shop expands in high gear



Vancouver-based Velofix is a franchise business, so each van is locally owned. In some busy territories, such as Vancouver, Seattle and Toronto, franchise operators have multiple vans, equipped with Wi-Fi, a coffee machine and the promise of friendly advice if you want some do-it-yourself repair tips. Full story



Canada’s top entrepreneurs to gather at the 2017 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit



The keynote speakers are Michael Serbinis, founder of book technology company Kobo and benefits platform League, and Matthew Corrin, founder of the healthy restaurant chain Freshii. Full story.



10 unique finds at Costco Business Centre



Costco’s new Business Centre is not your typical Costco. The stores are not open in the evenings or on Sundays and about 80-90 per cent of the product offerings are different from your neighbourhood Costco. Full story



What today’s small businesses can do to beat giant competitors



Retail used to be about shelf space. Own those precious inches, and you controlled the consumer relationships. But the multitude of new buying channels enabled by e-commerce platforms has exponentially widened the shelf. Small brands now have far more control over who sees and has access to their products, as well as where and how. Full story.



Tighter federal drone rules could drive B.C. innovation



Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau announced last month restrictions that would ban recreational drones from flying higher than 90 metres; within 75 metres of buildings, vehicles or people; or within nine kilometres of any airport, heliport or aerodrome. Full story.



Eco-friendly, nontoxic and vegan: It’s a condom



The latex in Sustain condoms comes from a Fair Trade rubber plantation in Southern India, she explained. The factory is solar powered. And the condoms are free from nitrosamines, possible carcinogens found in many popular brands. Full story.

