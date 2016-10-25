In addition to the $100,000 grand prize winner of the Small Business Challenge contest, additional businesses are recognized each year.

The three top startups in the contest, which is sponsored by The Globe and Mail and Telus Corp., were named last week. They each will receive $5,000 worth of marketing and advertising services from Toronto-based Agency59 Response Ltd.

This week, the 10 regional winners were announced. They each receive a Telus prize pack of services or devices.

More than 3,400 businesses entered the contest this year.

Here are the 50 honourable-mention winners:

Shelfies Inc. (Toronto) www.shelfies.com

Arctic Buying Co. Inc. (Winnipeg) www.arcticbuyingco.com

Quadrogen Power Systems Inc. (Burnaby, B.C.) www.quadrogen.com/

Manning Canning Kitchens (Toronto) www.manningcanning.com

The Sky Guys Ltd. (Oakville, Ont.) theskyguys.ca

Re-Matt Inc. (Calgary) www.re-matt.com

HeadCheck Health Inc. (Vancouver) headcheckhealth.com

Not Your Child Corp. (Kitchener, Ont.) notyourchild.com

Smith & Barber Sculpture Atelier Inc. (Ottawa) smithandbarber.com

Search & Rescue Denim Corp. (Vancouver) searchandrescuedenim.com

Driverseat Inc. (Kitchener, Ont.) driverseatinc.com

Onslow Historic Lumber Co. (Truro, N.S.) www.onslowhistoriclumber.ca

Wully Outerwear (Toronto) www.wullyouterwear.com

Islander Pizza and Pasta Inc. (Courtenay, B.C.) www.islanderpizza-pasta.ca

Innovative Trauma Care Inc. (Edmonton) www.innovativetraumacare.com

Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing and Footwear (Concord, Ont.) www.silverts.com

Real Food for Real Kids (Toronto) www.rfrk.com

Peregrine Aerial Surveys Inc. (Abbotsford, B.C.) www.pasi.ca

Trivium Industries Inc. (Welland, Ont.) www.triviumindustries.com

Ikan Installations Inc. (Victoria) www.ikaninstallations.com

LeBlanc Designs (Truro, N.S.) www.leblancdesigns.com

NERv Technology Inc. (Waterloo, Ont.) www.ne-rv.com

TCR Sport Lab Ltd. (Calgary) tcrsportlab.com

SHED Chetwyn Farms (Hillier, Ont.) www.shedchetwynfarms.com

Marquee Group (Toronto) marqueegroup.ca

Dwello Ltd. (Toronto) www.dwello.com

Raymond EMC Enclosures Ltd. (Ottawa) raymondemc.ca

Nudy Patooty Inc. (Toronto) www.nudypatooty.com

Advance Concussion Clinic Inc. (Vancouver) www.advanceconcussion.com

Kelly’s Bake Shoppe (Burlington, Ont.) www.kellysxo.com

Pita Pit Canada (Kingston, Ont.) pitapit.ca

Most Valuable Player Youth Sports Photography (Ottawa) www.mostvaluableplayer.ca

Kayokoko Swimwear Inc. (Hamilton, Ont.) www.kayokokoswimwear.com

Ridgetec Inc. (Lethbridge, Alta) ridgetecoutdoors.com

Little Engine Moving Pictures (Toronto) www.littleenginemovingpictures.com

Redekop Manufacturing Co. (Saskatoon, Sask.) www.strawchopper.com

SenSOR Medical Laboratories Ltd. (Toronto) www.sensormedicallabs.com

Pinkwood Ltd. (Calgary) www.pinkwood.ca

Lampman Wildlife Services (Barrie, Ont.) www.lampmanwildlifeservices.com

Nix Sensor Ltd. (Hamilton, Ont.) nixsensor.com

Overseas Horse Services Ltd. (Calgary) http://192.185.136.46/~overseashorseser

ORCA/Totally Green Inc. (Toronto) www.feedtheorca.com

SensorSuite Inc. (Mississauga, Ont.) sensorsuite.com

RallyEngine (Calgary) rallyengine.com

Hitch Planet (Vancouver) www.hitchplanet.com

Belly Ice Cream Co. (Huntsville, Ont.) www.bellyicecreamcompany.ca

Apex Automation Ltd. (Edmonton) www.apexautomation.ca

Total Fire Solutions Inc. (Red Deer, Alta.) www.totalfiresolutions.ca

Ink & Iron Automotive (Mississauga, Ont.) www.facebook.com/Allfemalebodyshop

Nettle’s Tale Swimwear Inc. (Vancouver) nettlestale.com

