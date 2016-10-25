In addition to the $100,000 grand prize winner of the Small Business Challenge contest, additional businesses are recognized each year.
The three top startups in the contest, which is sponsored by The Globe and Mail and Telus Corp., were named last week. They each will receive $5,000 worth of marketing and advertising services from Toronto-based Agency59 Response Ltd.
This week, the 10 regional winners were announced. They each receive a Telus prize pack of services or devices.
More than 3,400 businesses entered the contest this year.
Here are the 50 honourable-mention winners:
- Shelfies Inc. (Toronto) www.shelfies.com
- Arctic Buying Co. Inc. (Winnipeg) www.arcticbuyingco.com
- Quadrogen Power Systems Inc. (Burnaby, B.C.) www.quadrogen.com/
- Manning Canning Kitchens (Toronto) www.manningcanning.com
- The Sky Guys Ltd. (Oakville, Ont.) theskyguys.ca
- Re-Matt Inc. (Calgary) www.re-matt.com
- HeadCheck Health Inc. (Vancouver) headcheckhealth.com
- Not Your Child Corp. (Kitchener, Ont.) notyourchild.com
- Smith & Barber Sculpture Atelier Inc. (Ottawa) smithandbarber.com
- Search & Rescue Denim Corp. (Vancouver) searchandrescuedenim.com
- Driverseat Inc. (Kitchener, Ont.) driverseatinc.com
- Onslow Historic Lumber Co. (Truro, N.S.) www.onslowhistoriclumber.ca
- Wully Outerwear (Toronto) www.wullyouterwear.com
- Islander Pizza and Pasta Inc. (Courtenay, B.C.) www.islanderpizza-pasta.ca
- Innovative Trauma Care Inc. (Edmonton) www.innovativetraumacare.com
- Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing and Footwear (Concord, Ont.) www.silverts.com
- Real Food for Real Kids (Toronto) www.rfrk.com
- Peregrine Aerial Surveys Inc. (Abbotsford, B.C.) www.pasi.ca
- Trivium Industries Inc. (Welland, Ont.) www.triviumindustries.com
- Ikan Installations Inc. (Victoria) www.ikaninstallations.com
- LeBlanc Designs (Truro, N.S.) www.leblancdesigns.com
- NERv Technology Inc. (Waterloo, Ont.) www.ne-rv.com
- TCR Sport Lab Ltd. (Calgary) tcrsportlab.com
- SHED Chetwyn Farms (Hillier, Ont.) www.shedchetwynfarms.com
- Marquee Group (Toronto) marqueegroup.ca
- Dwello Ltd. (Toronto) www.dwello.com
- Raymond EMC Enclosures Ltd. (Ottawa) raymondemc.ca
- Nudy Patooty Inc. (Toronto) www.nudypatooty.com
- Advance Concussion Clinic Inc. (Vancouver) www.advanceconcussion.com
- Kelly’s Bake Shoppe (Burlington, Ont.) www.kellysxo.com
- Pita Pit Canada (Kingston, Ont.) pitapit.ca
- Most Valuable Player Youth Sports Photography (Ottawa) www.mostvaluableplayer.ca
- Kayokoko Swimwear Inc. (Hamilton, Ont.) www.kayokokoswimwear.com
- Ridgetec Inc. (Lethbridge, Alta) ridgetecoutdoors.com
- Little Engine Moving Pictures (Toronto) www.littleenginemovingpictures.com
- Redekop Manufacturing Co. (Saskatoon, Sask.) www.strawchopper.com
- SenSOR Medical Laboratories Ltd. (Toronto) www.sensormedicallabs.com
- Pinkwood Ltd. (Calgary) www.pinkwood.ca
- Lampman Wildlife Services (Barrie, Ont.) www.lampmanwildlifeservices.com
- Nix Sensor Ltd. (Hamilton, Ont.) nixsensor.com
- Overseas Horse Services Ltd. (Calgary) http://192.185.136.46/~overseashorseser
- ORCA/Totally Green Inc. (Toronto) www.feedtheorca.com
- SensorSuite Inc. (Mississauga, Ont.) sensorsuite.com
- RallyEngine (Calgary) rallyengine.com
- Hitch Planet (Vancouver) www.hitchplanet.com
- Belly Ice Cream Co. (Huntsville, Ont.) www.bellyicecreamcompany.ca
- Apex Automation Ltd. (Edmonton) www.apexautomation.ca
- Total Fire Solutions Inc. (Red Deer, Alta.) www.totalfiresolutions.ca
- Ink & Iron Automotive (Mississauga, Ont.) www.facebook.com/Allfemalebodyshop
- Nettle’s Tale Swimwear Inc. (Vancouver) nettlestale.com
