When Clifford T. Brown – Cliff to his friends, but all three when it comes to branding – goes to bed at night, he’s sleeping on his very own successful product.

Mr. Brown started Tuckered Trading Co., a purveyor of bed linens with the millennial man in mind, a year ago. The Toronto-based business has already passed six figures in sales.

A common refrain from small-business owners is that there isn’t much time for sleep. But for Mr. Brown, it’s the name of the game. “I love having a hard time getting out of bed,” he says with a smile.

He originally planned to sell linens for the extra-long beds that university students sleep on in dormitories. With millions of postsecondary students in the United States alone, that market would have kept him busy forever. But he decided, after lengthy conversations with clients and friends, to concentrate instead on high-end linens for men.

A former art dealer, Mr. Brown came up with the idea for bedsheets with a masculine twist when he realized that most linens are made with women in mind. They are often too frilly, he says. He has since invested more than $100,000 of his own money into Tuckered. The product is made in Europe with cotton that also comes from the Continent.

He knows that his sheets aren’t for everyone. A king size duvet cover costs $295, and a pillow case is $45. But he’s okay with that. “There was no one doing a brand like mine,” he explains. “People don’t really talk about bedsheets, but when they see it, they love it.”

Tuckered sheets are sold in five boutique retailers in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, as well as 18 shops in the U.S. and one in Panama. Eighty per cent of sales come from the U.S., he says.

Mr. Brown says he’s at the stage where he’s looking for funding to help him grow into his second year. He also applied for an intern via a government program – he hired an MBA-hopeful who has six years of experience on Wall Street.

But his main issue is where to base his company. Mr. Brown says he’s not doing any more marketing in the U.S. than Canada, but he has come to a crossroads. Should he take advantage of Canadian small business tax credits and remain a Canadian business with sales focused on the U.S.? Or should he move the entire operation south of the border for bigger opportunities?

“I’m marketing in Canada and getting a lot of word-of-mouth sales, but the American market is so much larger. Nearly 10 times larger,” he says. “We’re choosing one retailer in each city to be our spot. I just think to grow the business, especially with the dollar the way it is, perhaps it’s time to move.”

THE CHALLENGE: Should Tuckered make the big move to the United States to better serve a potentially huge market?

THE EXPERTS WEIGH IN

David Soberman, professor of marketing and the Canadian National Chair of Strategic Marketing at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

You’re always trying to balance pros and cons. The pros for staying in Toronto are obviously the tax credits. If they are high enough, of course you’re going to stay.

The other factors are that Toronto is a great, livable city. There are not as many cities like that in the U.S. Given that your bed linens are targeted to a male audience, you want to be in a good place where you have a feel for that kind of audience. That’s probably going to be in an urban centre. If you’re going to go to an American white-picket fence community you’re not going to be selling a lot there.

Also, the Canadian market is simply less competitive. If you are in Toronto selling targeted bed linens to a male audience, there’s a very good chance you’re the only company doing that.

Danny Fritz, chief executive officer of SportBox Entertainment Group, with offices in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Toronto

A Canadian company can set up a satellite office in the U.S. as part of the NAFTA agreement. You’d have to go through a process, and invest in U.S. personnel and show an investment plan with growth, but you can do it.

But I would step back and re-evaluate the business first. It may be easier to align with a distribution company in the U.S. that has connections with boutique home and decor stores. You can find some without incurring extra costs. Get some sales people in different states and cities, and you essentially work with them growing the brand.

Mark Peros, co-founder of Moose Knuckles winter jackets, now owner of the coat company CMFR Canada, Toronto

One nice advantage of selling to the U.S. but staying in Canada is that you get paid in U.S. dollars. It’s a little bit of a bonus, considering where our dollar is now.

In general we have the same types of markets here, but we’re a lot smaller. It’s harder to grow a brand in Canada and only be in Canada; you have to be in the U.S., too. Mr. Brown is fine making $100,000, but that only goes so far. So you need to focus on the bigger markets to expand your business. Maybe bed linens will turn into baby gear, or gingham shirts, and that type of expansion can only happen with the help of the U.S. market.

THREE THINGS THE COMPANY COULD DO NOW

Think ‘outside the office’: This decision is not just about your business; it’s about being comfortable in the city where you do business.

Check out NAFTA rules: You can set up a satellite office in the U.S.

Look into distributors: It may be easier to align with a distribution company or network in the U.S.

