Vancouver’s UrtheCast Corp., a company that provides high-definition images and data from space, has topped this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list of growing companies.
UrtheCast uses two cameras on the International Space Station and two on satellites to provide real time data and images of the earth on a cloud-based web platform. The company’s revenue growth was 72,938% between 2012 and 2015.
The second place company is Richmond, B.C.’s Cooledge Lighting Inc., which has created LED products that can be measured, cut and sized into regular building materials. Ranking third is Benevity Inc., a Calgary company with a platform to track employee giving and volunteering.
See the full ranking below, with companies listed according to their four-year revenue growth rates.
|Rank
|Company
|Growth
|1
|UrtheCast
|72938.0%
|2
|Cooledge Lighting Inc.
|16966.1%
|3
|Benevity Inc.
|5869.7%
|4
|Maropost
|3809.2%
|5
|Prodigy Ventures
|3802.6%
|6
|Canada Drives
|2703.4%
|7
|iotum
|2146.8%
|8
|Sortable
|1704.5%
|9
|Wave
|1640.3%
|10
|Axonify
|1519.6%
|11
|Plusgrade
|1312.6%
|12
|Big Blue Bubble
|1080.9%
|13
|MobileLIVE
|998.5%
|14
|Unbounce
|863.8%
|15
|JUICE Mobile
|818.4%
|16
|You.i TV
|815.4%
|17
|Clearpath
|662.1%
|18
|Top Hat
|606.8%
|19
|Magnet Forensics Inc.
|586.7%
|20
|PixMob
|577.0%
|21
|Traction on Demand
|573.2%
|22
|Vena Solutions
|544.4%
|23
|Corvus Energy
|503.8%
|24
|Aeryon Labs
|494.0%
|25
|XYZ Technologie culturelle
|481.3%
|26
|Financeit
|473.1%
|27
|Appnovation Technologies
|448.6%
|28
|8D Technologies
|441.6%
|29
|ScribbleLive
|430.4%
|30
|Livestock Water Recycling Inc.
|414.5%
|31
|EventMobi
|395.4%
|32
|Neurio
|390.7%
|33
|Dealer-FX
|383.5%
|34
|Solido Design Automation
|367.3%
|35
|eSentire
|360.6%
|36
|Eddyfi
|341.8%
|37
|Dejero Labs
|332.0%
|38
|Embrionix
|330.6%
|38
|VistaVu Solutions Inc.
|330.6%
|40
|360insights
|323.5%
|41
|Clio
|314.7%
|42
|AcuityAds Inc
|307.8%
|43
|Copperleaf
|299.8%
|44
|Kinova Inc.
|299.5%
|45
|Resolver
|293.0%
|46
|Big Viking Games
|287.0%
|47
|ProntoForms
|269.5%
|48
|Avigilon Corporation
|268.4%
|49
|Vendasta Technologies, Inc.
|252.3%
|50
|Zafin
|230.2%
