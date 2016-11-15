Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

New York City captured by the Deimos-2 satellite by UrtheCast.
 

Vancouver space imagery company tops this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Add to ...

Vancouver’s UrtheCast Corp., a company that provides high-definition images and data from space, has topped this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list of growing companies.

UrtheCast uses two cameras on the International Space Station and two on satellites to provide real time data and images of the earth on a cloud-based web platform. The company’s revenue growth was 72,938% between 2012 and 2015.

The second place company is Richmond, B.C.’s Cooledge Lighting Inc., which has created LED products that can be measured, cut and sized into regular building materials. Ranking third is Benevity Inc., a Calgary company with a platform to track employee giving and volunteering.

See the full ranking below, with companies listed according to their four-year revenue growth rates.

RankCompanyGrowth
1UrtheCast72938.0%
2Cooledge Lighting Inc.16966.1%
3Benevity Inc.5869.7%
4Maropost3809.2%
5Prodigy Ventures3802.6%
6Canada Drives2703.4%
7iotum2146.8%
8Sortable1704.5%
9Wave1640.3%
10Axonify1519.6%
11Plusgrade1312.6%
12Big Blue Bubble1080.9%
13MobileLIVE998.5%
14Unbounce863.8%
15JUICE Mobile818.4%
16You.i TV815.4%
17Clearpath 662.1%
18Top Hat606.8%
19Magnet Forensics Inc.586.7%
20PixMob577.0%
21Traction on Demand573.2%
22Vena Solutions544.4%
23Corvus Energy503.8%
24Aeryon Labs494.0%
25XYZ Technologie culturelle 481.3%
26Financeit473.1%
27Appnovation Technologies448.6%
288D Technologies441.6%
29ScribbleLive430.4%
30Livestock Water Recycling Inc.414.5%
31EventMobi395.4%
32Neurio390.7%
33Dealer-FX383.5%
34Solido Design Automation367.3%
35eSentire360.6%
36Eddyfi341.8%
37Dejero Labs332.0%
38Embrionix330.6%
38VistaVu Solutions Inc.330.6%
40360insights323.5%
41Clio314.7%
42AcuityAds Inc307.8%
43Copperleaf299.8%
44Kinova Inc.299.5%
45Resolver293.0%
46Big Viking Games287.0%
47ProntoForms269.5%
48Avigilon Corporation268.4%
49Vendasta Technologies, Inc.252.3%
50Zafin230.2%

