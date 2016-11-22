small business What's the best way to pay yourself when you're your own boss? Add to ... The Globe and Mail Published Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 6:13PM EST Last updated Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 8:56AM EST Small-business editor Sarah Efron talks with Tony Maiorino head of RBC wealth management services about how entrepreneurs should pay themselves Watch More Video: What's the best way to pay yourself when you're your own boss? Video: Tips from leading entrepreneurs on raising venture capital How to find the right angel investor for your business Video: How to get a government grant for your business How to get a business loan Video: Ontario bakers win Small Business Challenge contest In Mexico, Donald Trump defends border wall Back in America, Trump maintains Mexico will pay for border wall Why 'boomerang employees' are making a comeback at workplaces How to ask for a raise How much do countries pay their athletes for a medal win? Ricky Gervais reveals the secret of being a good boss Fixing payroll debacle will cost up to $20 million: Official Justin Trudeau vows to fix pay system for civil servants Video: Mom puts roster of babysitters at parents' fingertips Video: B.C. entrepreneurs stir up a fresher tasting Caesar Video: Ontario brothers develop a compostable green bin Video: Maker of luxury playhouses builds children's fantasies Video: Hamilton duo believe in fair wages and fresh-baked goodness Why millennials should learn this lifelong savings goal early The two women among the 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada Comments AA Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeSmallBiz