Despite struggles, many Syrian refugees’ businesses are gaining traction



Mohammad Alftih fled his war-torn hometown of Aleppo, Syria, with his wife and four children, living in Lebanon before coming to Canada under private sponsorship. Eleven months after the Alftihs arrived in Peterborough, Ont., they opened a new restaurant downtown.

Mr. Alftih brings his experience operating two businesses in Syria to his new role as general manager of Oasis Mediterranean Grill. His wife, Randa, cooks Syrian dishes, and the couple has hired four employees.



“Canadian people, they came and came and came,” says Mr. Alftih, describing the opening of his new business in December, 2016. “They encouraged me and supported me. For that reason, I did well.” Full story.



Home inspectors feeling the burn of Ontario’s hot housing market



Home inspectors are taking a substantial hit to their businesses amid the frenzied bidding for houses taking place in Toronto and the surrounding regions. In desperation to come up on top in bidding wars, many home buyers are forgoing conditions that may make their offer less appealing to a seller. One of the first conditions to go is need for a home inspection. Full story.



Here's why you may receive an ‘education letter’ from the tax man



In February of this year, the CRA sent “education letters” to about 30,000 taxpayers. The purpose of these letters is to “help individuals and small businesses to better understand their tax obligations and to encourage them to correct any inaccuracies in their past income tax and benefit returns.” If you read between the lines, these letters are really warnings sent to taxpayers who have been identified as higher risk for claiming false or erroneous deductions. Who is likely to receive a letter? Self-employed business owners, commissioned employees and rental-property owners. Full story.



Five tips for employers creating a marijuana policy at work



Recreational marijuana at work should be treated like any other controlled substance, such as alcohol. Employers are responsible for the safety of all employees – they have the right to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against intoxication or impairment in the workplace. Full story



New partnership aims to create ‘a Bloomberg for private companies’



A new partnership between Wilfrid Laurier University and a financial data startup is aiming to create a single, standardized data set about Canada’s startup ecosystem. The deal, between WLU’s Lazaridis Institute, an accelerator program focused on “scale-up” companies, and Toronto-based software company Hockeystick will give every startup incubator and accelerator in Canada free access to this “national scale-up data platform” for five years. Full story.



Stressed out? Three tips to build resilience



Being unhappy, frustrated, sad or just about any other feeling, happens because our expectations and reality are out of alignment. We can’t control what’s happening much of the time, but we can certainly choose our expectations. Full story.



The coming polarization of the SMB software market



Many, if not most, B2B startups begin life selling to small-to-medium-sized businesses. This is a great first market. For one thing, it’s massive It’s also far easier to reach than the enterprise. Full story.



Vanhawks acquired by Ontario-based automotive parts manufacturer Warren Industries



Vanhawks has been acquired by Concord, Ontario-based automotive parts manufacturer Warren Industries, according to a report from Techvibes. Vanhawks will continue to build products under Warren Industries, and will function as an independent subsidiary of the manufacturer. Full story.



Stale-bread beer and crooked carrots: How the hottest trend in food start-ups is turning trash into products



From “trash cooking” gourmet dinners at Canadian restaurants to supermarket chains such as Loblaws getting into the business of ugly produce, the concept of waste-based products is moving toward the mainstream. Full story.



Starting up a business, with little ones close by



Start-up culture is defined by long days and nights. Shoestring budgets, thin staffing and lots of trial and error are hardly ideal conditions for any entrepreneurs, let alone working parents. To address those challenges, a new crop of workspaces are aiming to make it easier to start a business wtih little ones in tow. Full story.

