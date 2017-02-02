When Bank of Nova Scotia customers miss a credit card payment, an artificial intelligence system is shaping how the bank tries to get its money.
The system, which was completed in December, is the result of a partnership between the bank and DeepLearni.ng, a Toronto-based AI startup.
It analyzes the individual customer’s past behaviour, as well as the bank’s large data set around credit card collections, looking for connections.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeSmallBiz
- Bank of Nova Scotia$77.730.00(0.00%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$59.700.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 2 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.