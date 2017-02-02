Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Deepleari.ng’s Stephen Piron, left, and University of Waterloo co-op student Tristan Mongeris at the company’s Toronto office. (Deepleari.ng)
JACOB SEREBRIN

Special to The Globe and Mail

When Bank of Nova Scotia customers miss a credit card payment, an artificial intelligence system is shaping how the bank tries to get its money.

The system, which was completed in December, is the result of a partnership between the bank and DeepLearni.ng, a Toronto-based AI startup.

It analyzes the individual customer’s past behaviour, as well as the bank’s large data set around credit card collections, looking for connections.

