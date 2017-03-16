|Rank
|Deal
|Date
|Amount ($000s) *
|1
|Thalmic Labs raises Series B financing
|9/19/2016
|158,172
|2
|DalCor Pharmaceuticals closes Series B financing
|4/18/2016
|128,150
|3
|Real Matters completes new financing
|3/30/2016
|100,000
|4
|Zymeworks secures series A financing
|1/8/2016
|86,500
|5
|Hopper secures $82M VC financing deal
|12/15/2016
|82,000
|6
|Blockstream secures Series A financing
|2/3/2016
|76,153
|7
|Farmers Edge secures new financing
|1/27/2016
|58,000
|8
|Turnstone Biologics raises Series B financing
|11/2/2016
|55,435
|9
|Breather Products secures Series C financing
|12/5/2016
|53,088
|10
|Buildscale/Vidyard secures Series C financing
|1/4/2016
|48,892
|11
|Indochino secures $42M strategic investment
|3/9/2016
|42,000
|12
|MSI Methylation Sciences secures financing
|10/6/2016
|39,630
|13
|Clearpath Robotics secures financing
|10/5/2016
|39,534
|14
|Axonify raises US$27M
|11/1/2016
|36,123
|15
|ecobee completes financing
|8/18/2016
|35,000
SOURCE: CVCA // * ONLY VC/PIPE COMPONENT ACCOUNTED IN PUBLIC DEALS
Subscribers can see the top 50 Canadian VC deals here.
Visit The Globe's data store to purchase comprehensive tables from the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association. Tables include the top venture capital and private equity deals of 2016 and the CVCA's exclusive member list, including detailed metrics and contact information.
