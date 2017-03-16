Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thalmic Labs Inc. has operations in California. Co-founder Stephen Lake says no one knows what policy changes with regards to work visas will be coming from the Trump administration. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)
The top 15 Canadian VC deals of 2016

RankDealDateAmount ($000s) *
1Thalmic Labs raises Series B financing9/19/2016158,172
2DalCor Pharmaceuticals closes Series B financing4/18/2016128,150
3Real Matters completes new financing3/30/2016100,000
4Zymeworks secures series A financing1/8/201686,500
5Hopper secures $82M VC financing deal12/15/201682,000
6Blockstream secures Series A financing2/3/201676,153
7Farmers Edge secures new financing1/27/201658,000
8Turnstone Biologics raises Series B financing11/2/201655,435
9Breather Products secures Series C financing12/5/201653,088
10Buildscale/Vidyard secures Series C financing1/4/201648,892
11Indochino secures $42M strategic investment3/9/201642,000
12MSI Methylation Sciences secures financing10/6/201639,630
13Clearpath Robotics secures financing10/5/201639,534
14Axonify raises US$27M11/1/201636,123
15ecobee completes financing8/18/201635,000
SOURCE: CVCA // * ONLY VC/PIPE COMPONENT ACCOUNTED IN PUBLIC DEALS

Subscribers can see the top 50 Canadian VC deals here.


Visit The Globe's data store to purchase comprehensive tables from the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association. Tables include the top venture capital and private equity deals of 2016 and the CVCA's exclusive member list, including detailed metrics and contact information.

