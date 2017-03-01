Canada’s telecom regulator has rejected an unusual approach adopted by discount wireless startup Sugar Mobile that piggybacks off a roaming agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. to keep customers connected.

In a pair of decisions Wednesday that adhere to the principle of encouraging wireless carriers to build their own infrastructure, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said Wednesday that companies that do not own airwaves or operate a cellular network in a particular geographic area cannot allow their customers to “permanently roam” on the networks of the established national carriers.

The rulings stem from a dispute that dates back more than a year, but what emerges from the complex regulatory conflict is that the CRTC has confirmed its previous position that it will not require the national carriers to sell airtime to providers that don’t build their own networks.

In a landmark 2015 decision, the CRTC said it would regulate the rates the Big Three – Rogers, Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. – charge players who have more limited infrastructure, such as Videotron Ltd. and Freedom Mobile (formerly Wind Mobile), for roaming services.

It was a move designed to boost the ability of startups to compete, but the CRTC also said it would not force the national carriers to sell access to other providers who do not build their own infrastructure. Such companies, known as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), offer competition to major carriers in many countries and often operate at the lower end of the market, but they are not prevalent in Canada.

Now, in the ruling on the dispute between Sugar Mobile and Rogers, as well as a separate decision clarifying the terms and conditions of wireless roaming, the CRTC said “it would be inconsistent with the wholesale wireless framework to permit mandated wholesale roaming to be used as a means to obtain permanent access to the incumbents’ networks.”

“Such an approach would render meaningless the commission’s decision not to mandate MVNO access to these networks and would require the commission to fundamentally redefine the meaning of wholesale roaming,” the CRTC said Wednesday.

Sugar Mobile doesn’t have a wireless network of its own but gets cellular service in most parts of the country thanks to an MVNO agreement with its sister company, Ice Wireless, which owns wireless spectrum and operates a network in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. Ice has a roaming agreement with other network providers, including Rogers, to keep its customers connected when they travel to other parts of the country.

That is in line with CRTC rules. But Sugar Mobile launched a $19-a-month offer in early 2016 that takes advantage of that roaming agreement to serve customers who do not live in the North. Sugar gives its subscribers SIM cards that are assigned to 867 area codes in Ice Wireless’s operating territory. But it lets users choose a phone number with an area code from anywhere in Canada, and that becomes the number that people calling them dial.

Sugar customers must supply their own unlocked mobile devices, and the monthly cost only covers a small amount of cellular data. The company argued that its service is provided primarily through WiFi and said customers only access Rogers’s network on an “incidental basis.”

But the CRTC concluded that Ice Wireless was allowing Sugar Mobile, as its MVNO, to rely on “permanent, rather than incidental” roaming on Rogers’s network.

“There is no indication that Sugar Mobile has taken any steps to limit its end-users’ access to Rogers’s cellular network to levels that could be considered incidental,” the commission said.

It ruled that Rogers does not have to continue providing wholesale roaming access in this situation but said immediate termination of the roaming agreement could affect Ice Wireless customers from the North who are legitimately using the service. The CRTC said Ice Wireless has 50 days to confirm that Sugar Mobile is not “making unauthorized use of Rogers’s network.”

Samer Bishay – the chief executive officer of Sugar Mobile and Ice Wireless and the two companies’ majority owner Iristel Inc. – said in July that Sugar Mobile had about 2,000 customers. Mr. Bishay was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Rogers vice-president of regulatory affairs David Watt said in a statement he is “pleased the CRTC made the right call,” adding, “We believe in innovation and a fair, competitive market – this was about violating a roaming agreement, plain and simple.”

