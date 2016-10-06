Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A woman takes a photograph with a camera while standing against an illuminated wall bearing Snapchat Inc.'s logo. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
A woman takes a photograph with a camera while standing against an illuminated wall bearing Snapchat Inc.'s logo. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Reuters

Photo-sharing app Snapchat’s parent is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25-billion (U.S.) or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Snap Inc., which operates the app Snapchat that lets users send videos and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell shares as early as late March, the Journal reported.

“We aren’t commenting on rumours or speculation about any financing plans,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Snapchat had been talking to investment bankers about an IPO toward the end of this year or early in 2017, technology website The Information reported last month.

Reports on Snap Inc.’s IPO come at a time when many technology companies that went public are trading below their IPO price.

