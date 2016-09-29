SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says poorer-than-expected results on two Middle East oil-and-gas projects will have a negative impact on its earnings-per-share outlook for 2016 in its core engineering and construction business.

The Montreal-based engineering company said on Thursday it is revising its 2016 outlook for adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $1.30 and $1.60, from its previous forecast of between $1.50 to $1.70.

SNC said it continues to target annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of seven per cent in 2017.

