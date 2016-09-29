Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An exterior view of SNC Lavalin Group Inc., in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
An exterior view of SNC Lavalin Group Inc., in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

SNC-Lavalin cuts 2016 profit forecast on two Middle East projects Add to ...

Bertrand Marotte

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says poorer-than-expected results on two Middle East oil-and-gas projects will have a negative impact on its earnings-per-share outlook for 2016 in its core engineering and construction business.

The Montreal-based engineering company said on Thursday it is revising its 2016 outlook for adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $1.30 and $1.60, from its previous forecast of between $1.50 to $1.70.

SNC said it continues to target annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of seven per cent in 2017.

More to come

Report Typo/Error

Follow Bertrand Marotte on Twitter: @globemontreal

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog